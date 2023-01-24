Sports

Women's T20I Tri-Series: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slam fifties

Women's T20I Tri-Series: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slam fifties

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 24, 2023, 11:34 am 2 min read

The star batting duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hit superb fifties for India (Source: Twitter/@ImHarmanpreet)

The Indian women's cricket team overcame West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series involving South Africa. The star batting duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hit superb fifties for India, helping the side reach 167/5 in 20 overs. In response, WI Women were restricted to 111/4. Deepti Sharma claimed 2/29. Here we present the key stats of Mandhana and Harmanpreet.

How did the match pan out?

India Women were restricted to 52/2 in the ninth over before Mandhana and Harmanpreet added 115 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mandhana hammered an unbeaten 74 as Harmanpreet made her presence felt with 56*. India bowled well thereafter, not allowing WI Women the space to get a move on. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were amongst the wickets and bowled economical spells, besides Deepti.

Mandhana slams her 20th fifty, surpasses Edwards

Mandhana's 74*-run knock was laced with 10 fours and a six. She struck at 145.10. Mandhana smashed her 20th fifty, racing to an impressive 2,646 runs at 27.85. She also surpassed former England Women star CM Edwards (2,605). Versus WI, she now has 228 runs from 10 matches at an average of 32.57. She smashed her 2nd fifty versus WI, posting her highest score.

Harmanpreet stands tall for India Women

Harmanpreet scored 56* from 35 balls, slamming 8 fours. She brought up her ninth fifty, racing to 2,887 runs at 28.02. Versus WI, the Indian skipper has raced to 438 runs from 18 games at an impressive 43.80. She brought up her 3rd half-century versus the Windies. West Indies are the 3rd nation against whom Harmanpreet has managed 400-plus runs.

2nd successive win for India Women

India Women sealed their second successive win in the ongoing competition. In the opening encounter, India Women beat South Africa Women by 27 runs. Mandhana failed in the opening contest, managing a paltry seven-ball seven. On the other hand, Harmanpreet missed the match. India are top of the standings with an NRR of +2.075.