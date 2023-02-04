Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra beat Punjab, advance to semis

Mandeep Singh led Punjab in the game (Source: Twitter/@mandeeps12)

Saurashtra have advanced to the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with a 71-run triumph over Punjab in the quarter-final clash. It was the only quarter-final game that went to the fifth day as both teams were determined to cross the line. However, Saurashtra eventually emerged winners, having successfully defended 251. Here are the key stats from the game.

How did the game pan out?

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bat in Rajkot. Parth Bhut's century helped them post 303 in their first outing. Punjab, in reply, mustered 431 on the board with Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir smoking tons. Saurashtra managed 379 in their second outing as Vinay Choudhary recorded a seven-fer. Punjab were folded for 180 in their second innings with Mandeep Singh scoring 45.

Parth Bhut's all-round show

Batting at number nine, Parth Bhut scored his maiden First-Class century in Saurashtra's first innings, an unbeaten 155-ball 111. He backed his ton with a 68-ball 51. The all-rounder now owns 321 runs in eight games at 32.1. Parth, who also bowls left-arm spin, took eight wickets in the game including a fifer in the second innings. He now tallies 19 FC wickets.

Snell Patel races to 1,910 FC runs

Saurashtra opner Snell Patel scored 70 in the first innings and followed it up with a handy 33. He has now raced to 1,910 runs in 36 FC games at a 30-plus average (50s: 11, 100s: 2).

Fifties from Vasavada, Jani and Mankad

Skipper Arpit Vasavada (77), Chirag Jani (77) and Prerak Mankad (88) also scored important half-centuries in Saurashtra's second innings. With 577 runs in eight games, Vasavada is Saurashtra's leading run-getter this season. Jani and Mankad own 436 and 289 runs, respectively, this season. Overall, Vasavada has scored 4,209 runs in 75 FC games at a 38-plus average (50s: 20, 100s: 10).

Jani and Mankad's stats

Meanwhile, Jani now owns 2,930 runs at a 33-plus average (50s: 12, 100s: 6). Meanwhile, Mankad has now raced to 1,958 runs at a 31-plus average (50s: 14, 100: 1).

Centuries from Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir

Meanwhile, both Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh (126) and Naman Dhir (131) slammed centuries in their first outing. The former has now raced to 537 runs in the ongoing season at 53.7. Overall, he owns 689 runs in 11 games at 49.2 (100s: 3, 50s:1). Meanwhile, Dhir has now raced to 417 runs in eight games at 41.7 (100s: 2, 50s: 1).

Fifer for Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scalped a total of eight wickets in the game including a five-fer in Punjab's first innings. With 37 wickets in eight games, he is Saurashtra's leading wicket-taker this season. Overall, he owns 293 wickets in 72 FC games (17 five-fers).

Career-best figures for Vinay Choudhary

Punjab's left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary recorded his best FC figures 7/149 in Saurashtra's second innings. He now owns 87 wickets in 24 FC games at a 27-plus average (5 five-wicket hauls). In the ongoing season, he has scalped 13 wickets.

Fifty for Mandeep Singh

Though Punjab couldn't cross the line, their skipper Mandeep Singh made his bat talk in both innings, recording scores worth 91 and 45. He finished the season with 463 runs in eight games at 57.87. Among Punjab batters, only Prabhsimran Singh (537) garnered more runs. Overall, he has raced to 6,232 runs in 92 FC games at 49.07 (50s: 33, 100s: 15).