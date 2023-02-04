Sports

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar serving 21-month ban for doping: Details

Written by V Shashank Feb 04, 2023, 02:29 pm 3 min read

Dipa Karmakar's suspension is effective until July 10, 2023 (Source: Twitter/@DipaKarmakar)

Ace Indian gymnast, Dipa Karmakar, is serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for the prohibitive substance higenamine. The ban was confirmed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Friday. Karmakar posted a statement on her social media handle where she accepted the suspension. The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist added that she will return to the sport in July this year. Here's more.

Here is the official confirmation

What is higenamine?

As per the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), "higenamine is a substance found in a variety of plant sources and herbs used for traditional medicine. Research indicates that higenamine has mixed adrenergic receptor activity, meaning it may act as a general stimulant. It may be found in some pre-workout, energy, or weight-loss products."

How did Karmakar consume higenamine?

Karmakar unknowingly consumed the banned substance and could not determine the source. She added, "It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered by body, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned. Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind."

When was Karmakar's sample collected?

The sample was collected on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in an out-of-competition test on October 11, 2021. Karmakar was identified as a suspended athlete by the FIG last year. The doping results are kept confidential until the federation makes the name public. The Tripura born's name was made public on Friday. The suspension is valid until July 10, 2023.

Karmakar faces a three-month reduction in her suspension

According to the ITA, Karmakar's case has been resolved via a resolution agreement relating to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules. It means that she had admitted to the doping offense and as a result, she receives a reduction in her suspension period. Karmakar's ban was reduced by three months and also backdated by two-and-a-half months.

A look at her achievements

Karmakar represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to compete in the Olympics. She won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games. Karmakar pocketed bronze at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and finished fifth at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Karmakar has been out of action

Karmakar underwent knee surgery and has been in rehabilitation for a major duration since 2018. The 29-year-old hasn't competed since the stated date of testing as per ITA.