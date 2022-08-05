Sports

2022 CWG: PV Sindhu beats Husina Kobigabe, storms into quarter-finals

2022 CWG: PV Sindhu beats Husina Kobigabe, storms into quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

PV Sindhu has advanced to the quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@Olympics)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu made light work of Uganda's Husina Kobigabe to rally into the women's singles quarter-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist won in straight games (21-10, 21-9). Sindhu, who received a bye for the first round, bested Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the round of 16 (21-4, 21-11). Here's more.

Win 21-10, 21-9 win for Sindhu

Sindhu looked confident right from the start. She breezed her way to an 11-4 lead till the mid-game break. She eventually pocketed the first game 21-10. A few errors saw her opponent get to double digits. Sindhu dealt in cross-court smashes to take an 8-5 lead in the second game. She was unfazed throughout, gaining a 15-7 lead before winning by 21-9.

Results A look at the other key results

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth trumped Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-9, 21-12 to book a berth in the quarters. The 29-year-old seeks gold at the CWG after having denied an opportunity in 2018. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela downed Mauritius' Sang Jemimah and Mungrah Ganesha 21-2, 21-4 to enter the quarters.

Sindhu A look at Sindhu's record at CWG

Sindhu is a two-time medallist in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games. She pocketed bronze in 2014, having lost to Malaysia's Tee Jing Yi 23-21, 21-9. However, the ace shuttler was a notch above in 2018. She snared silver as she lost to fellow countrywoman Saina Nehwal 21-18, 23-21. Notably, Sindhu has a gold medal to her name through mixed doubles in 2018.

Mixed team event Sindhu pocketed silver in mixed team event in 2022 CWG

India were bested by Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia (21-18, 21-15) Sindhu drew level against Jin Wei Goh, beating her in straight games (22-20, 21-17). World number 42, Ng Tze Yong, downed Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 6-21, 21-16. P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then succumbed to an 18-21, 17-21 defeat.

CWG How have India fared in badminton at CWG?

India are the third-most successful nation in badminton at CWG. To date, India have won 26 medals which include seven gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. England (109) and Malaysia (65) are the top two nations in terms of medal tallies. Saina Nehwal grabbed a gold medal in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap (men's singles) claimed gold in 2014.

2018 How did the Indian badminton squad perform in 2018?

Indian shuttlers put up a dazzling exhibition in 2018. They managed six medals, comprising two gold, three silver, and a bronze. India snatched the joint-most medals alongside England. Nehwal shone in the singles while India pocketed their second gold in the mixed-team event. Team India improved on its medal count from 2014, wherein they claimed four medals (one gold, one silver, and two bronze).