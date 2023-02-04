Sports

Can Virat Kohli end his barren run in Tests?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2023, 03:18 pm 3 min read

India and Australia are set to battle it out in a 4-match Test series, starting February 9 in Nagpur. Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli has a crucial role to play against a solid Aussie bowling unit. Kohli has fared well against the Aussies and needs to find his rhythm, having last struck a century in the longest format back in November 2019. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli is India's main asset in the middle-order. His significance at number four is equal to that of Steve Smith for the visitors.

Kohli, who has enjoyed good form in white-ball cricket of late, needs to bring his A-game now in the red-ball format.

It has been 36 innings since Kohli last struck a century and 10 innings since his last half-century.

Kohli's wait for a century continues in Test cricket

Kohli smashed his last century versus Bangladesh back in 2019 in the longest format. Since then, he has hit six fifties with the best score of 79. Kohli has managed 917 runs across 36 innings, averaging a mere 26.2.

Kohli's performance versus the Aussies

Versus Australia, Kohli has piled up 1,682 runs in 20 matches at an average of 48.05. He has smashed 7 tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. On home soil, Kohli has managed 330 runs in 11 innings at 33.00. He has one century and a fifty. On Aussie soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6).

Kohli's peformance in the 2017 series at home versus Australia

India beat the Aussies in their last series at home back in 2017 by a 2-1 margin. Kohli played three out of the 4 matches, scoring a paltry 46 runs at a dismal 9.20. His highest score was 15 as he managed to hit four fours in the series across 5 innings.

Overall numbers in Test cricket (home and away)

Kohli has managed 8,119 runs in 104 matches at an average of 48.90. He has registered 27 tons and 28 fifties with the best score of 48.90. At home, Kohli has piled up 3,847 runs at 61.06 with the help of 13 hundreds and 12 fifties. In away conditions (home of opposition), he has managed 4,215 runs at 41.73 (100s: 14, 50s: 16).

His performance in neutral venues

Kohli has played just one match in a neutral venue (ICC World Test Championship final 2021). He scored 57 runs in that match versus the Kiwis, with the best of 44.

Kohli's numbers at home since last century in 2019

At home, Kohli has managed scores of 11, 72, 0, 62, 27, 0, 0, 36, 45, 23, and 13. He has tallied 289 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.27. He has three scores of ducks.