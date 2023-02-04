Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Presenting the four semi-finalists

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 04, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Abhimanyu Easwaran owns 738 runs this season (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 has reached its business end with the quarter-final stage being done and dusted. Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Karnataka have made it to the final four and they will cross swords in the semi-finals. While both semi-final games will get underway on February 8, the venues are yet to be decided. Here we look at the key stats.

Schedule of semi-final games

The first semi-final will see Bengal going up against Madhya Pradesh. Saurashtra and Karnataka will battle it out in the second semi-final. Meanwhile, the final clash is scheduled to start on February 16. Among the aforementioned teams, Karnataka own the most Ranji Trophy titles (8). While Bengal have tasted the glory twice, Saurashtra and defending champions MP have one trophy apiece.

Bengal's road to the semi-finals

Bengal finished the league stage as the toppers of Elite Group A, having collected 32 points through four wins and two draws. Bengal defeated Jharkhand by nine wickets in the quarter-finals. With 738 runs in six games at 92.25, Abhimanyu Easwaran is currently Bengal's highest run-getter this season. Pacer Akash Deep is Bengal's leading wicket-taker this season with 31 wickets in eight games.

Decoding Madhya Pradesh's journey

With five wins and a draw, Madhya Pradesh finished atop the Elite Group D standings (33 points). They claimed a five-wicket against Andhra in the quarter-final game. Himanshu Mantri is the team's leading run-getter this season with 558 runs in eight games. Pacer Avesh Khan, who bagged a four-fer in the quarter-final, has been MP's best bowler this season. He tallies 36 wickets.

Karnataka's road to the semi-final

Karnataka were the Group C table-toppers with 35 points. They won four games (3 draws). In the quarter-final, they beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 181 runs. Skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal has been the team's best batter this season with 686 runs in eight games. Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak is the team's leading wicket-taker with 31 wickets in seven games.

Saurashtra's performance so far

Saurashtra collected 26 points with three wins and two draws. They finished second in Elite Group B. In a thrilling quarter-final encounter, they beat Punjab by 71 runs. With 577 runs in eight games, skipper Arpit Vasavada is Saurashtra's leading run-getter this season. Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been the side's best bowler, having scalped 37 wickets in eight games.