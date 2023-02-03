Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh reach semis after beating Andhra

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2023, 04:22 pm 1 min read

Avesh Khan claimed a 4-fer for MP in Andhra's 2nd innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Madhya Pradesh sealed a five-wicket win over Andhra in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarter-finals. MP were set a 245-run target and they got to the score in 77 overs. Andhra scored 379 in the first innings with tons from Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde. MP managed 228/10 in response before bowling out Andhra for just 93 in the 2nd innings. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Andhra saw Bhui and Shinde add a 265-run stand as the two piled up scores of 149 and 110 respectively. MP bowlers fought back and shut Andhra out for 379. Anubhav Agarwal claimed 4/72. MP conceded a significant lead, managing 228. Prithvi Raj claimed a fifer. Avesh Khan's four-fer helped MP bowl out Andhra for 93 before the batters got the job done.

Vihari shows his character amid fractured wrist

Hanuma Vihari fractured his wrist in the first innings and came back late on, batting left-handed, using just one hand. He also came out to bat in the 2nd innings and showed a fight for Andhra. He got scores of 27 and 15.