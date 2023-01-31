Sports

Ranji Trophy, Hanuma Vihari suffers wrist fracture during quarter-finals: Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 31, 2023, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Hanuma Vijhari retired hurt on 16 off 37 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari suffered a wrist fracture on Day 1 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarter-finals against Madhya Pradesh at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. The right-handed batter retired hurt on 16 after taking a blow from Avesh Khan's bouncer. Vihari has so far amassed 464 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 while averaging a modest 38.66. Here are more details.

Vihari injures his wrist during Ranji Trophy quarter-finals

Vihari swung his bat a couple of times but decided to walk back after facing discomfort. As per Sportstar, the Indian batter was rushed to the hospital where the scans confirmed a fracture on his left wrist. The number four batter retired hurt on 16 after having faced 37 deliveries (4s: 3). Karan Shinde then joined a well-set Ricky Bhui in the middle.

A look at Vihari's Test numbers

Vihari has scored 839 runs in 16 Tests since his debut against England in 2018. The middle-order batter averages 33.56. He has struck one hundred (111 vs West Indies) and five fifties. He last played for India in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England in July 2022. Meanwhile, Vihari has clobbered 8,574 runs across 113 First-Class matches (100s: 23, 50s: 45).

Vihari's performance in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

As stated, Vihari now owns 464 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy while averaging under 40.00. He has clocked only two fifties so far. His scores read 27, 14, 21, 26, 49, 36, 2, 33, 85, 38, 37, 80, and 16*.

How has the match panned out?

Put to bat, Andhra lost their openers Abhishek Reddy (22) and CR Gnaneshwar (24) within 16 overs. Vihari returned to the pavilion sometime later. Andhra then led a fightback, riding on wicket-keeper batter Bhui and Shinde. From being 72/2 in 19 overs, the pair has piloted Andhra past 250. For Madhya Pradesh, medium pacer Gaurav Yadav has taken two wickets.