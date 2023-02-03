Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal reach semis with win over Jharkhand

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 77 off 155 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bengal have advanced to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with a nine-wicket triumph over Jharkhand. Bengal were in command throughout the quarter-final contest as Jharkhand hardly looked anywhere in the hunt. Pacer Akash Deep was Bengal's shining star in the contest as he scalped six wickets. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sudip Gharami starred with fifties. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl. Jharkhand couldn't embrace the challenge and were folded for 173. Kumar Suraj scored an unbeaten 89. In reply, Bengal posted 328 thanks to Easwaran (77), Gharami (68), and Shahbaz Ahmed (82). After earning a 155-run first-innings lead, Bengal bundled Jharkhand out for 221. Chasing 67, Bengal crossed the line with nine wickets in hand.

Eighth 50-plus score in eight games for Easwaran

Easwaran scored a 155-ball 77 followed by an unbeaten 28 in the game. It was his eighth fifty-plus score in as many FC games. Prior to the quarter-final, his scores in his last seven FC games read 27, 101, 57, 22, 9, 165, 83*, 170, 157, and 141. With 738 runs in six games at 92.25, Easwaran is currently Bengal's highest run-getter this season.