Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Karnataka reach semis after thrashing Uttarakhand

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 03, 2023, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Shreyas Gopal played a 161-run knock

Karnataka have reached the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with an innings victory over Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals. It was an emphatic performance from Mayank Agarwal's men as Uttarakhand never really looked in the hunt. They eventually lost by a massive margin of an innings and 181 runs. Muralidhara Venkatesh and Shreyas Gopal were instrumental to Karnataka's win. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their bowlers justified the decision as Uttarakhand were folded for 116. In reply, Karnataka posted a mammoth 606 with Shreyas Gopal shining with a century. The top-four batters scored half-centuries. Uttarakhand could only manage 209 in their last innings as Muralidhara Venkatesh bagged a five-for.

Gopal races past 3,000 FC runs

Gopal slammed an unbeaten 161 off 288 balls (16 fours, one six). It was the fifth century of Gopal's First-Class career. He also has 13 half-centuries in the format. Gopal raced past 3,000 First-Class runs (3,118) in what was his 75th appearance. Gopal's unbeaten 161 is now his best score in red-ball cricket. The leg-spinner also bagged three wickets in the game.

6,500 FC runs for Mayank

Karnataka skipper Mayank smoked a fiery 83 off just 109 balls, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and a six. During the course of his knock, the batter also completed 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He now owns 6,540 runs in 89 games at a brilliant average of 45.1. In the ongoing tourney, he has slammed 686 runs at an average of 68.6.

Fifer for Muralidhara Venkatesh

Meanwhile, Karnataka pacer Muralidhara Venkatesh, who was standing his second FC game, took seven wickets in the contest. This includes a fifer in the first innings. Notably, he recorded a five-wicket haul on his FC debut as well.

Other Key performers for Karnataka

Agarwal's opening partner Samarth also scored a well-paced 82 off 108 balls. Karnataka's number-three and number-four batters, Devdutt Padikkal and Nikin Jose also chipped in with fifties. The duo scored 69 off 121 balls and 62 off 100 balls, respectively. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham scored a handy 70-ball 39 with the bat alongside scalping a couple of wickets in the game.