Sports

Allan Donald to continue as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach: Details

Allan Donald to continue as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 03, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Donald's contract has been extended till WC

As per the latest developments, Allan Donald's contract as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach has been extended till the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India in October-November. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the same to Cricbuzz on Friday (February 3). Donald, who is currently waiting to get the work permit visa, will mentor Bangladesh in their home series versus England. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

One of the finest pacers to have played for South Africa, Donald was earlier appointed as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach in March last year.

His initial contract was until the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Later, BCB extended his contract for the home series versus India.

"Donald's contract is extended till the (ODI) World Cup," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operation chairman, told Cricbuzz.

Donald to resume duties with the Bangladesh tour

As mentioned, Bangladesh are gearing up to host England in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting March 1. As per a BCB official, Bangladesh's foreign coaching staff is expected to reach Dhaka by February 22 to start the preparations. After the England series, Bangladesh will host Ireland in three ODIs, as many T20Is, and a solitary Test.

Chandika Hathurusingha to take over as head coach

Earlier this week, BCB announced Chandika Hathurusingha as the team's new head coach for two years. Hathurusingha, who was earlier the head coach of Bangladesh from 2014 to 2017, is expected to join the set-up on February 20. Hathurusingha has replaced Russell Domingo who stepped down from the position last month. Domingo made a premature exit as his tenure was till the WC.

Bangladesh to play Ireland in England

Ireland are expected to host Bangladesh in England in their final Super League series, scheduled in May. "Though Ireland have not confirmed [this to] us officially but they have informed us that they are trying to host the series in England," a BCB official told Cricbuzz. Cricket Ireland is keen to play the series in England to avoid the rain threat.