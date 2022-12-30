Sports

Ranji Trophy: Bengal and Rajasthan walk away with innings victories

The third-round matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season promised fireworks. The likes of Bengal and Rajasthan put up comprehensive performances and recorded innings victories. Karnataka's Manish Pandey and Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal starred with the bat, scoring fiery double centuries. Meanwhile, Rajasthan spinner Manav Suthar took an eight-fer vs Puducherry. Here are the highlights from the third-round games.

Manav Suthar guides Rajasthan to victory

Rajasthan thrashed Puducherry by an innings and 101 runs. Replying to Rajasthan's first-innings score of 335, Puducherry got bundled out for 104. Manav Suthar recorded 8/33. Puducherry got bundled for 130 in their second outing, losing the content by a massive margin. Rajasthan, having recorded their first win this season, have now jumped to second place in Elite Group C with 11 points.

Pradeep Dadhe led Maharashtra's win

Maharashtra recorded a 131-run win over Andhra, advancing to second place in Elite Group B with 13 points. The Ankit Bawne-led side 200 while batting first and Andhra responded with 211, earning a paltry 11-run lead. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 63 guided Maharashtra to 250 in their second outing. Pacer Pradeep Dadhe recorded 6/20 as Andhra got bundled out for 108 in their last outing.

Saurashtra defeat Mumbai

Saurashtra recorded a 48-run win over Mumbai in a thrilling Group B game. Skipper Arpit Vasavada's 75 powered Saurashtra to 289 while batting first. Though Suryakumar Yadav scored a fiery 95, Mumbai could only manage 230 in reply. Saurashtra posted 220 in their second outing and later bundled Mumbai out for 231. With 12 points, Saurashtra are now third in their group.

Baroda get better of Uttar Pradesh

Baroda, in a close Group A contest, defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to record their first win this season. UP notched 258 while batting first and later dismissed Baroda for 249. Though UP had a small first-innings lead, they could only manage 177 in their second outing. Having chased down 189, Baroda are now third in their group with 12 points.

All-round Riyan Parag guides Assam to victory

Assam recorded a narrow 18-run win over Hyderabad. Swarupam Purkayastha's 83 guided Assam to 205 while batting first. Hyderabad managed 208 in reply. Riyan Parag's sensational 28-ball 78 helped Assam finish at 252 in their second outing. Chasing 250, Hyderabad were folded for 231. Parag also took four wickets in the contest as Assam are now fourth in Elite Group B with 10 points.

Madhya Pradesh beat Railways in a thriller

Madhya Pradesh defeated Railways by two wickets in a thriller. Upendra Yadav's 61 helped Railways post 274 while batting first. MP managed 255 in reply as Rajat Patidar scored 54. Shivam Chaudhary scored 53 in Railways' second outing as they finished at 195. Chasing 215, MP crossed the line thanks to Avesh Khan's timely 30*. MP are leading the Group D standings (21 points.)

Here are the other key results

Meghalaya defeated Bihar by four wickets in the Plate-group match. Jammu and Kashmir met Vidarbha in Elite Group D and walked away with a 39-run win. In an Elite Group D game, Gujarat won by an innings and 87 runs versus Chandigarh. Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets in Elite Group C. Meanwhile, Manipur defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets in a Plate-group game.