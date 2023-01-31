Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, quarter-finals: Top performers on Day 1

Written by V Shashank Jan 31, 2023

Mayank Markande picked a four-fer against Saurashtra (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

There were plenty of stellar performances on Day 1 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarter-finals. Karnataka bundled out Uttarakhand on merely 116. The eight-time Ranji winners then garnered a seven-run lead at stumps (123/0). Saurashtra racked up 303, riding on number nine batter Parth Bhut's 111*. Ricky Bhui (115*) powered Andhra to 262/2 against Madhya Pradesh. Here's the summary of Day 1.

Venkatesh's maiden fifer proves to be a handful for Uttarakhand

Karnataka got a desirable result on Day 1 against Uttarakhand after electing to bowl. All-rounder M Venkatesh clipped a fifer (5/36) as their rivals perished on 119. He pocketed his maiden FC fifer. Kunal Chandela (31) was Uttarakhand's top scorer in the first innings. Later, Karnataka steered to 123/0 at stumps, with Ravikumar Samarth (54*) and Mayank Agarwal (65*) scoring in tandem.

Parth's valiant hundred guides Saurashtra past 300

Opting to bat, Saurashtra were down to 6/134 against Punjab before Parth arrived. He struck 11 fours and a six to stay unharmed on 111* (155). He notched his maiden FC hundred. Besides, opener Snell Patel scored 70 as Saurashtra tallied 303/10. For Punjab, leg-spinner Mayank Markande (4/84) bagged the best figures. Later, Prabhsimran Singh (2*) and Naman Dhir (1*) stayed put at stumps.

Akash Deep's four-fer restricts Jharkhand to 173

Electing to field, Bengal got inroads at will as Jharkhand managed only 173. Number three batter Kumar Suraj top scored for Jharkhand, hitting a 175-ball 89 (4s: 10). He scored his sixth FC fifty. Former RCB bowler Akash Deep ran down Jharkhand's top and middle order (4/62). He now has 29 scalps in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 21.89. Meanwhile, in-form Mukesh Kumar picked 3/61.

Bhui comes to Andhra's rescue against Madhya Pradesh

Andhra were down to 58/2 within 16 overs. Their situation worsened as skipper Hanuma Vihari fractured his wrist and retired hurt on 16*. Wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde then took the scoring reins. From 72/2 in 19 overs, the pair steered Andhra to 262/2. Bhui (115* off 200) slammed his 14th FC ton. For MP, Gaurav Yadav (2/53) was the best bet.