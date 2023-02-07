Sports

Women's Premier League: 409 cricketers to go under the hammer

Women's Premier League: 409 cricketers to go under the hammer

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2023, 06:56 pm 2 min read

1,525 players had registered for the auction

A total of 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 player auction on February 13 in Mumbai. According to the BCCI, 1,525 players registered for the auction of the inaugural WPL edition. Notably, 246 out of 409 players are Indians, while 163 overseas players will enter the auction (eight players from associate nations).

A look at the key details

The total number of capped players to go under the hammer is 202, while 199 uncapped players made the final list (eight from associate nations). As per the BCCI, a maximum number of 90 slots are available with the five teams. 30 out of these are reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price for the auction is Rs. 50 lakh.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana slotted in highest bracket

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma, are among the few players to have kept themselves in the highest bracket (Rs. 50 lakh), which also includes 13 overseas players. Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sophie Devine are a few of them. As many as 30 players have a base price of Rs. 40 lakh.

WPL to begin on March 4

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the inaugural Women's Premier League season will be played between March 4 and 26. The BCCI, in an email to the five WPL franchises, confirmed that the inaugural season will be conducted at two venues in Mumbai - the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. Notably, the player auction is scheduled on February 13 in Mumbai.

A look at the five teams

The Adani Group has attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side has been bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore have bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global has acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

WPL to begin after completion of WT20 WC

It is worth noting that the WPL will commence eight days after the completion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup (February 26) in South Africa. Therefore, the BCCI has decided to restrict the first season to Mumbai to reduce the logistical challenges.