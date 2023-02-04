Sports

Andrew Tye becomes fastest bowler to 300 T20 wickets: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Aussie pacer Andrew Tye has become the fastest bowler to claim 300 T20 wickets

Aussie pacer Andrew Tye has become the fastest bowler to claim 300 T20 wickets. He achieved the milestone in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 final on Saturday. Playing for Perth Scorchers, Tye claimed 1/42 from his four overs versus Brisbane Heat to claim his 300th scalp. He has now bettered the tally of Rashid Khan to become the quickest to 300 T20 scalps.

Tye breaks Rashid's record

Tye has played 211 matches in the T20 format and has 300 scalps under his belt. He attained the mark in his 208th inning as well. Back in 2020, Afghanistan spinner Rashid set the record of becoming the fastest to 300 T20 wickets. Rashid achieved the milestone in 213 matches, breaking Lasith Malinga's record of completing 300 T20 wickets in 222 matches.

Second-highest wicket-taker in BBL

Tye has been an outstanding bowler in the 20-over format, claiming wickets everywhere. In 32 matches for Australia, he has claimed 47 scalps at 21.21. In the Big Bash League, he is the second-highest wicket-taker, having amassed 144 scalps at just 19.49. In 30 Indian Premier League matches, he has managed 42 scalps at 23.31.

His performance in BBL 2022-23

Having played 16 games, Tye has claimed 26 wickets at 20.15 in the BBL 2022-23 season. Sean Abbott leads the show with 29 scalps from 15 games for the Sydney Sixers. Brisbane Heat's Michael Neser has managed 26 scalps so far.