Jos Buttler registers his 11th ODI century; surpasses 4,500 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2023, 09:05 pm 1 min read

Buttler came into the crease when England were 14/3 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler hammered a 127-ball 131 in the 3rd and final ODI versus South Africa on Wednesday in Kimberley. Buttler came into the crease when England were 14/3 and then stitched a defining 232-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside fellow centurion Dawid Malan, who slammed 118. England posted a challenging score of 346/7 in 50 overs. Here's more.

11th ODI century and 4,500 runs

Buttler hit his 11th ODI century and a second one versus SA. Besides, Buttler also has 23 half-centuries. Buttler has now raced to 4,536 runs at 41.61. He is now the 6th Englishman to score 4,500-plus runs in ODI cricket. Versus SA, Buttler has surpassed the 500-run mark, racing to 540 at 49.09. SA are the 5th side against whom he has 500-plus runs.

How did England's innings pan out?

England started poorly as Lungi Ngidi claimed three quick scalps to reduce the visitors to 14/3. Malan and Buttler then added a magnificent double-century stand to deflate the hosts. Malan was dismissed by Sisanda Magala before Buttler and Moeen Ali helped England get past 300. England have managed a competitive 346/7 in 50 overs. Ngidi finished with 4 scalps.