Sports

3rd T20I: Ton-up Gill powers India to 234/4 versus NZ

3rd T20I: Ton-up Gill powers India to 234/4 versus NZ

Written by V Shashank Feb 01, 2023, 08:49 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill scored his maiden hundred in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have racked up 234/4 in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Opting to bat, India faced an initial setback but prevailed thanks to Rahul Tripathi (44) and Shubman Gill (126*) The latter scored his maiden T20I ton, becoming only the seventh Indian to breach triple figures in the format. New Zealand need 235 runs to win the three-match series.

India race to 58/1 in PP overs

India fetched six runs off the first over but faced a setback soon with Ishan Kishan's departure (1). Regardless, the hosts sneaked in eight runs in the second over, followed by 11 runs off Lockie Ferguson. India then tallied just five runs, while Gill slammed three boundaries to seize 14 runs off the fifth over. Tripathi smacked a maximum, helping India steer to 58/1.

Tripathi takes the Kiwis by storm

Tripathi, who was dismissed cheaply in the last two games, whacked a 22-ball 44 (4s: 4, 6s: 3). The right-handed batter upped his tempo in the sixth over. He struck a four, followed by a maximum on a 149 KPH delivery by Ferguson. Ferguson eventually got him out in the ninth over. Tripathi now has 97 runs in five T20I innings, striking at 144.77.

Sodhi attains these numbers

Sodhi claimed figures of 1/34 in three overs. As per Cricbuzz, he ranks third among bowlers with the most T20I wickets against an opposition. Only Rashid Khan (37 vs Ireland) and compatriot Tim Southee (28 vs Pakistan) have taken more wickets than him in this regard. Meanwhile, Sodhi steered clear of Mustafizur Rahman (24 vs Zimbabwe).

Maiden T20I hundred for Gill

Gill, who was dropped in the powerplay, made the most of the opportunity. The opening batter struck sixes and fours at will as he racked up his maiden ton in T20I cricket. He has become only the seventh Indian to score a ton, joining Rohit Sharma (4), Suryakumar Yadav (3), KL Rahul (2), Deepak Hooda (1), Virat Kohli (1), and Suresh Raina (1).

Records broken by Gill

As per Cricbuzz, Gill (126*) now owns the highest individual score for India in T20Is. He surpassed Kohli (122* vs Afghanistan) and Rohit (118 vs Sri Lanka). He is only the fifth Indian batter with a hundred in all three formats for India. He joins Raina, Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli. Notably, Gill struck 12 fours and seven sixes against New Zealand.

SKY, Pandya play valuable cameos

Coming to bat at 87/2, Suryakumar Yadav didn't waste any time as he scored a quickfire 24 off 13 deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes. He now owns 1,675 runs at 46.52. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya then took the scoring reins to rack up a 17-ball 30 (4s: 4, 6s: 1). He now has 1,271 runs while striking at 142.17.

Ferguson puts up a forgettable show in Ahmedabad

Right-arm quick Ferguson clocked 0/54 in four overs. It's his worst bowling performance in T20I cricket. Debutant Ben Lister wound up with 0/42 in four overs. Blair Tickner claimed 1/50 in three overs, while Daryl Mitchell bowled an over to claim figures of 1/6. Among spinners, Sodhi (1/34) and Michael Bracewell (1/8) were among the wickets. Mitchell Santner ﻿(0/37) was ineffective in four overs.