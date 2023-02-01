Sports

India crush NZ in 3rd T20I, win series 2-1: Stats

India trounced New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I to win the series by a 2-1 margin. Batting first, the hosts rallied to 234/4, riding on Shubman Gill's maiden T20I ton (126*). Rahul Tripathi (44) and stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (30) played valuable knocks as well. Later, NZ were brought down to 22/5 and eventually lost the chase (66/10). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over. Gill and Tripathi scored in tandem as India raced past 80 in no time. Gill remained unbeaten while Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya chimed in with vital cameos to pilot India to 234/4. In return, Pandya and Arshdeep Singh reduced the Kiwis 7/4 as India successfully defended the total.

Here's the head-to-head record

India now own a 14-10 win-loss record against the Black Caps in T20I cricket (tied: 1). The Men in Blue have won each of their last four T20I series against the Kiwis. Their last series defeat was in February 2019, which India lost 1-2.

Tripathi takes the Kiwis by storm

Tripathi, who was dismissed cheaply in the last two games, whacked a 22-ball 44 (4s: 4, 6s: 3). The right-handed batter upped his tempo in the sixth over. He struck a four, followed by a maximum on a 149 KPH delivery by Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson eventually got him out in the ninth over. Tripathi now has 97 runs in five innings, striking at 144.77.

Sodhi unlocks this feat

Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi claimed figures of 1/34 in three overs. As per Cricbuzz, he ranks third among bowlers with the most T20I wickets against an opposition. Only Rashid Khan (37 vs Ireland) and compatriot Tim Southee (28 vs Pakistan) have taken more wickets than him in this regard. Meanwhile, Sodhi steered clear of Mustafizur Rahman (24 vs Zimbabwe).

Maiden T20I hundred for Gill

Gill, who was dropped in the powerplay, made the most of the opportunity. He went on to score a record-breaking 63-ball 126*, hitting 12 fours and seven sixes. It was his maiden T20I ton. He became only the seventh Indian to score a ton, joining Rohit Sharma (4), Suryakumar (3), KL Rahul (2), Deepak Hooda (1), Virat Kohli (1), and Suresh Raina (1).

Records broken by Gill

As per Cricbuzz, Gill now owns the highest individual score for India in T20Is. He surpassed Kohli (122* vs Afghanistan) and Rohit (118 vs Sri Lanka). He is only the fifth Indian batter with a hundred in all three formats for India. He joins Raina, Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli. Gill (23y 146d) has become the youngest Indian to score a T20I century.

Ferguson puts up a forgettable show in Ahmedabad

Right-arm quick Ferguson clocked 0/54 in four overs. It's his worst bowling performance in T20I cricket. Debutant Ben Lister wound up with 0/42 in four overs. Blair Tickner claimed 1/50 in three overs, while Daryl Mitchell bowled an over to claim figures of 1/6. Among spinners, Sodhi (1/34) and Michael Bracewell (1/8) were among the wickets. Mitchell Santner (0/37) was ineffective in four overs.

Interesting numbers from the match

As per ESPNcricinfo, India's 234/4 is now their highest-ever total against the Kiwis in T20I cricket. They broke their previous best of 208/6 in Hamilton. It's their fifth-highest total in T20Is. NZ were down to 7/4 in 2.4 overs. As per Kausthub Gudipati, it's the lowest total at which India took their fourth wicket in men's T20Is.

India record their biggest-ever win in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest-ever win by runs in T20I cricket (168). They bettered their previous win margin of 143 runs (vs Ireland in 2018).

Indian pacers run riot in series decider

Pandya claimed career-best figures of 4/16 in four overs. He has raced to 69 wickets in 87 T20Is. Right-armer Shivam Mavi pocketed 2/12 in two overs. He now has seven scalps at 17.57. Umran Malik snapped up 2/9 in 2.1 overs, while Arshdeep wound up with 2/16 in three overs. Meanwhile, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav conceded 12 runs in the only over that he bowled.