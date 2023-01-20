Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Delhi beat Mumbai after 42 years: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 20, 2023, 03:46 pm 3 min read

Delhi claimed their maiden win in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Delhi beat Mumbai by eight wickets to register a record-breaking win over the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners on Friday. As per Sportstar, this is Delhi's first win over Mumbai in 42 years and only second win in the premium domestic tournament. Chasing a paltry 95-run target, opener Vaibhav Sharma (36) and Hrithik Shokeen (36*) scored the bulk of the runs. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bowl, Delhi restricted Mumbai to 293/10. Pacer Pranshu Vijayran clipped a four-fer. As for Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan slammed 125. Delhi then racked up 369, riding on the valiant knocks from Vaibhav Rawal (114) and skipper Himmat Singh (85). Mumbai were bundled out for 170, with pacer Divij Mehra taking a five-fer. Top-order batter Shokeen (36*) guided Delhi to a historic win (97/2).

First win over Mumbai after 42 years

As stated, Delhi bagged their maiden win over the Ranji Trophy giants, Mumbai, after a wait of 42 years. They last beat Mumbai in the final of the Ranji Trophy 1979-80. Former Indian skipper Bishan Singh Bedi took a fifer as Delhi snatched a 240-run win. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar (93) was Mumbai's top scorer as they perished on 239 in the final innings.

Maiden win in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Delhi claimed their maiden win in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The seven-time Ranji winners are currently placed fifth in the Elite Group B standings. Delhi lost by nine wickets to Maharashtra in their opening game, followed by draws against Assam and Tamil Nadu. Delhi then lost by an innings against Saurashtra, before a drawn affair versus Andhra. The wait finally ended for the former champions.

Sarfaraz extends his rich form

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz scored 125 and 0 in the concluded game. It was his 13th First-Class ton. The Mumbai ace has gone past the 3,500-run mark (3,505) in FC cricket. He averages a monstrous 79.65. Meanwhile, he has now amassed 556 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 92.66 (100s: 3, 50s: 1). His scores read 5, 126*, 75, 20, 162, 15*, 28*, 125, and 0.

Rahane, Kotian attain these numbers

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane came up with scores of 2 and 51. He slammed his 54th half-century in FC cricket. The veteran batter has raced to 12,816 runs across 176 matches at 47.29 (100s: 39). Tanush Kotian chipped in scores of 17 and 50*. He owns 548 FC runs at 42.15 (50s: 5). Meanwhile, Shaw struck a blistering 40, followed by a paltry 16.

Key performers for Delhi

Middle-order batter Vaibhav hammered 114 in the first innings. He has tallied 1,156 runs at 35.03 (100s: 3, 50s: 5). Himmat (85) notched his 10th FC fifty. He scored a ton in the last game. He has scored 1,145 runs at 42.40. Meanwhile, right-arm quick Divij claimed figures of 1/31 and 5/30 in the historic encounter.