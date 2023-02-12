Sports

ZIM vs WI: Gudakesh Motie claims a seven-wicket haul

Written by V Shashank Feb 12, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Gudakesh Motie registered his career-best figures in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie claimed a stunning seven-wicket haul (7/37) in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The slow left-arm orthodox dismissed Tanaka Chivanga (6) to unlock the feat. It's the first time he picked five or more wickets in an inning. He helped WI fold Zimbabwe on 115 in 40.5 overs. We look at his stats in Test cricket.

Motie spins the game in WI's favor

Motie reaped wonders on the wicket offered. He uprooted both Milton Shumba (3) and wicket-keeper Tafadzwa Tsiga (0) before lunch. A tossed-up delivery around the middle stump was enough to trap a set-looking Craig Ervine (22). Wellington Masakadza (1) departed soon. Motie's fuller deliveries upset Mavuta (1) and Victor Nyauchi (2) while he clean-bowled Chivanga (6) to wrap up Zimbabwe's inning.

A look at his career in numbers

Motie made his Test debut against Bangladesh at home in 2022. He now has 13 Test scalps in three Tests at 18.46. He grabbed figures worth 2/110 and 4/50 in the rain-curtailed series opener against Zimbabwe. Before the ongoing Test, Motie had picked 123 First-Class wickets in 36 matches, averaging 21.77. Meanwhile, he owns eight ODI scalps in four matches while averaging 16.75.

Motie averages 21.26 in List A cricket

Motie has also picked 49 List A and 14 T20 scalps, averaging 21.26 and 27.07, respectively. The 27-year-old made his T20 debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 edition. He has picked 14 scalps so far at 25.00 (BBI: 3/25).

How has the second Test panned out?

Put to bowl, WI ran down the Zimbabwean line-up, bringing down the hosts to 70/5 at lunch. Innocent Kaia (38) emerged as their top scorer. He added 32 runs with Chamu Chibhabha (10) before the latter departed. Motie was the pick of the lot while pacers Jason Holder (2/18) and Alzarri Joesph (1/29) chipped in with crucial wickets.