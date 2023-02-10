Sports

Pujara perishes to spin for the third successive time: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 10, 2023, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Todd Murphy dismissed Pujara for 7 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Though India have done reasonably well versus Australia in the ongoing opening Test in Nagpur, Cheteshwar Pujara failed to make a mark in the first innings. The veteran batter perished for a 14-ball seven as debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy got the better of him. Notably, this was Pujara's third successive dismissal against spin in Tests. Here we decode his performance against spin bowlers.

Why does this story matter?

One of India's most successful Test batters, Pujara has struggled against spinners in recent times.

Meanwhile, he looked to attack Murphy in Nagpur and also smashed him for a boundary.

He was dismissed while trying to sweep a loose ball down the leg side.

All Pujara got was a top edge as Scott Boland took an easy catch at short fine leg.

3rd successive failure versus spin

As mentioned, this was Pujara's third successive dismissal against spin bowling. During the second and final Test versus Bangladesh in December 2022, he fell prey to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and offie Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the two innings. He could only manage scores of 24 and 6 in the contest. The same indicates that Pujara faces difficulty when exposed to spin bowling straightaway.

His numbers versus spin

Overall in Tests, Pujara has fallen prey to spin 51 times in 123 Test innings (Average: 64.1). At home, spinners have dismissed him 35 times in 67 Test innings (Average: 35). Meanwhile, off-spinners have dismissed the veteran batter 29 times in 105 Test innings (Average: 63.5). 20 of these dismissals have come in India in 59 innings (Average: 52.8).

10 dismissals versus Lyon

Meanwhile, Pujara has fallen prey to veteran Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon 10 times in 28 Test innings. Only seasoned England pacer James Anderson has dismissed Pujara more often (12) in Tests. Lyon has dismissed Pujara five times apiece in India and Australia. However, Pujara has also accumulated 521 runs in 1,158 balls versus Lyon at an average of 52.1.

His numbers in Tests

Pujara has amassed 7,021 runs across 99 Tests at an average of 44.16. He has struck 19 tons and 34 fifties. His previous six scores, before the Nagpur Test, in the format: 6, 24, 102*, 90, 66, and 13. Against Australia, Pujara has hoarded 1,900 runs in 21 Tests. He averages a stellar 52.77. He has notched five hundreds and 10 half-centuries (HS: 204).

Last home Test ton in 2017

Meanwhile, Pujara scored his last Test ton at home in November 2017 versus Sri Lanka. After that game, he has played 16 Tests in India, accumulating 692 runs at 31.45. The tally includes six fifties with his highest score being 86.

How has the game panned out?

Australia won the toss and elected to bat. The Aussie batters endured a hard time as they were folded for 177. India got off to a stellar start with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (20) adding 76 runs. While the former slammed a fifty, Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Pujara (7), and Virat Kohli (16) threw away their starts. India have taken a lead.