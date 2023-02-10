Sports

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss last two Australia Tests: Report

In what can be called another major blow for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out for the final two Tests against Australia. According to The Telegraph, the Indian think tank has decided not to take a risk since the ODI World Cup will be played later this year. The pacer has hence been given more time to recover. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

India's home Test series versus Australia got underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

The hosts need at least a 3-0 win to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending on other results.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to his persistent back issues.

He has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Here are the latest developments

Bumrah has reportedly been bowling with the white ball in nets, which indicates he isn't been considered for Australia Tests. "Bumrah has been undergoing full-tilt bowling sessions at the NCA for the past few days and has pulled up well," a BCCI source told The Telegraph. "There has been no stiffness the following day, which is the most encouraging part for him."

Will Bumrah feature in the ODI series?

After the conclusion of the Test leg, India will also host the Aussies in three ODIs. As per reports, the decision on whether Bumrah would feature in the white-ball leg will be taken next week.

How has Bumrah fared in Tests?

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in January 2018, has been a force to reckon with in the format. He has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 games at 21.99. The tally includes as many as eight five-wicket hauls with his best innings figures reading 6/27. At home, he has played just four Tests, scalping 14 wickets.

Bumrah's controversial addition and exclusion from the squad

Notably, Bumrah was included in India's squad for the three-match Sri Lanka ODI series last month. He wasn't named in the initial squad and was a late addition to the team. However, his name was later withdrawn as the BCCI didn't want to rush his comeback. The speedster also missed the recently-concluded home white-ball series versus New Zealand.

Will Bumrah's absence hurt India?

As Indian tracks are primarily known to favor spinners, Bumrah's absence might not hurt India a lot. Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's key wicket-takers in home Tests for a decade. As far as the pace-bowling department is concerned, India have several other potent options in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, and Umesh Yadav.