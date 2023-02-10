Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Elena Rybakina reaches quarters: Key stats

Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Elena Rybakina reaches quarters: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 10, 2023, 02:19 am 2 min read

Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open 2023, beat Pliskova in straight sets

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has reached the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals after overcoming Karolina Pliskova in a round-of-16 clash. Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open 2023, beat Pliskova in straight sets. Rybakina won the contest 6-4, 6-2 in just 69 minutes. Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina overcame Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 as Liudmila Samsonova claimed a win over Barbora Krejcikova.

Key match stats from the Rybakina-Pliskova contest

Pliskova served seven aces compared to Rybakina's three. Rybakina made three double faults as Pliskova committed four. Rybakina claimed a 74% win on the first serve and a further 83% on the second serve. Rybakina converted 3/8 break points.

Key numbers for Rybakina

With this win, Rybakina has improved her H2H tally over Pliskova to 3-0. Rybakina had earlier beaten former world number one Pliskova in 2022 Guadalajara and 2020 Dubai. In 2023, Rybakina has a win-loss record of 8-3.

Kasatkina digs deep

Kasatkina had to dig deep to overcome Teichmann in 3 sets. She now has a 3-0 win-loss record over Teichmann. As per WTA, Teichmann racked up 31 unforced errors in the last two sets compared to just 10 in the first.

Samsonova overcomes Krejcikova

Earlier, Samsonova reached her first quarter-final of the season after fending off Krejcikova in both sets. Samsonova led 4-1 in the first set and 5-2 in the second, but Krejcikova showed her resilience. Eventually, Samsonova won in 2 hours and 24 minutes. Samsonova will now face number 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals.