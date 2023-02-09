Sports

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma slams his 15th Test half-century

Rohit returned unbeaten on 56 as India finished on 77/1 at stumps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma dominated the Australian bowlers on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Rohit hammered a half-century after Australia were bowled out for just 177 in the final session. The 35-year-old punished the poor deliveries, having picked up 9 fours and 1 six. He returned unbeaten on 56 as India finished on 77/1 at stumps.

Rohit has single-handedly carried India's innings so far

Rohit and KL Rahul got the better of Australian bowlers in the final session. The former continued in his counter-attacking fashion, while Rahul remained watchful. Rohit smacked three boundaries in the first over of India's innings. The Indian captain raced to his 15th half-century off 66 balls. Rohit returned unbeaten (56), while Rahul departed on 20. R Ashwin came in as a night watchman.

Rohit returns to Test cricket

Rohit is playing his first Test in nearly 11 months. In March 2022, India routed Sri Lanka 2-0 at home under his leadership. Rohit then tested COVID-19 positive ahead of India's rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England.

Rohit races to 3,193 Test runs

Rohit has been India's mainstay opener across formats. He excelled in red-ball cricket at the top after Virat Kohli promoted him in 2019. In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 46 Tests. He has racked up 3,193 runs at an average of 46.95 so far. The tally includes eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Rohit averages 75.66 at home in Tests

Rohit averages a staggering 75.66 in Tests at home. His home average is the second-best among batters to have played over 15 Tests. Rohit is only behind Sir Donald Bradman, who finished with an average of 98.22 in home Tests. Interestingly, Rohit has scored seven of his eight Test centuries in home conditions. He even has a double-century in this regard.