Harmanpreet Kaur set to complete 3,000 WT20I runs: Key stats

Feb 07, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,940 runs in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to complete 3,000 runs in WT20I cricket. The hard-hitter is 60 short of attaining the landmark. She will look to unlock the feat in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting on February 10. Harmanpreet will become only the fourth player and first Indian to do so in WT20Is. We decode her WT20I stats.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Harmanpreet is one of India's premium batters ever since her debut in limited-overs cricket. To be among the top five run-scorers in WT20Is is another feather in her cap.

It just shows how consistent she has been across conditions in the shortest format.

Harmanpreet could reach the landmark in the group stages of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 WC.

Decoding Harmanpreet's WT20I numbers

Harmanpreet debuted against England in Taunton back in 2009. The Run Machine has since amassed 2,940 runs across 146 matches, averaging 28.26. She has nine fifties and a hundred, with the best score of 103 (vs New Zealand). At home, Harmanpreet has stacked up 1,019 runs at 30.87. She has scored 957 and 964 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Harmanpreet is on the cusp of scripting history

As stated, Harmanpreet (2,940) is 60 short of attaining 3,000 runs in WT20I cricket. Only Suzie Bates (3,683), Meg Lanning (3,256), Stafanie Taylor (3,121), and Sophie Devine (2,950) have scored more runs than her in the format.

Third-most WT20I runs as captain

Harmanpreet is the third-highest run-getter in WT20Is as captain. She has smashed 2,010 runs in 91 matches, averaging a healthy 31.40. She has a hundred to her name (103 vs NZ) besides seven fifties. Only Charlotte Edwards (2,529) and Lanning (2,470) have scored more runs than the former while leading in the shortest format. Harmanpreet recently surpassed Bates (2,006) on this list.

50-plus WT20I wins as captain

In December 2022, Harmanpreet recorded her 50th win as captain in WT20Is. She unlocked the feat in the second of five-match T20Is against Australia at home. Harmanpreet (51) now has the third-most WT20I wins while leading in the format after Lanning (70) and Edwards (68). The Indian ace has captained 91 WT20Is, only behind Lanning (94) and Edwards (93).

India seek their maiden WT20 WC title

India reached their first-ever final of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020. They faced Australia in the record summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Australia won the final by 85 runs, India earned praise for their valiant effort. India Women finished as the semi-finalists in 2009, 2010, and 2018. They have won 17 out of 31 WT20 WC matches.