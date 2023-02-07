Sports

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green likely to miss 1st Test

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Green continues to recover from a broken finger (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is unlikely to feature in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar series, starting February 9 in Nagpur. Vice-captain Steven Smith stated the same ahead of the 1st Test on Tuesday. Green continues to recover from a broken finger, which means he won't bowl in Nagpur. Notably, Australia are already without Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood due to their respective injuries.

Why does this story matter?

Green has made a terrific start to his international career, and his Test numbers are brilliant in particular.

His all-round ability provides the side with the required balance.

The 23-year-old fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last month.

Last week, Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Green won't be bowling in the opening Test versus India.

How Green has fared in Tests?

Green has been a force to reckon with Tests since his debut in the format in December 2020. He currently owns 806 runs at a decent average of 35.04. The tally includes six fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets in whites at 29.78. The right-arm pacer has a fifer under his belt. Notably, Green can consistently bowl over 140 KMPH.

Green is to refrain from bowling till April 13

Green will stay away from bowling for at least till April 13 after the conclusion of India series. The decision is a part of Cricket Australia's workload management policy guidelines. Green was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. MI can miss his bowling services in their first few games. CA has informed the same to IPL officials.

Green unlikely to play: Smith

Smith asserted that Green's availability is unlikely for the Nagpur Test. "I don't think he's even faced fast-bowling yet, so I dare say he won't be playing, but who knows," he said. "I don't even know what he's done (at training), I was sort of focusing on my work. We'll wait and see but it's very unlikely I think."

Australia to miss Starc, Hazlewood

Starc's unavailability for the first Test is confirmed as the left-arm pacer continues to recover from his tendon damage. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is suffering from Achilles. Cummins, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Ashton Agar are likely to form Australia's bowling attack in the Nagpur Test.

Australia's Test squad for India series

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.