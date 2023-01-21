Sports

Australian Open 2023, Andy Murray loses in 3rd round: Stats

Jan 21, 2023

Murray lost the contest 1-6, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Andy Murray's heroic run at the Australian Open 2023 came to an end after he suffered a defeat versus Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday in the third round. After claiming two five-set wins in his opening two matches, Murray took this match into four sets but lost steam against Agut. He lost the contest 1-6, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6. Here's more.

Key numbers for Murray

Murray now owns a 51-15 win-loss record at AO. In 2022, he was beaten here in the 2nd round. Overall, Murray has a 198-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams. In terms of the H2H record, Murray now has a 3-4 tally versus Agut. Before this meeting, their previous clash came in 2022 Basel where Agut won. Notably, this was Agut's fourth straight win.

Murray had beaten Thanasi Kokkinakis in Australian Open's second-longest match

In the 2nd round, Murray overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis, staging an incredible turnaround. He claimed a 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 win after five hours and 45 minutes. This became the second-longest match at the Australian Open (Open Era). The 2012 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remains the longest (5 hours and 53 minutes).

Murray prevailed in 5 sets also in the opener

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray, beat 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in the opener. The former saved a match point to claim a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-5) win after four hours and 49 minutes. It was Murray's first Top 20 victory at a Grand Slam in over four years. Murray became the fifth man in the Open Era to complete 50 match-wins at AO.

Key match stats - Murray vs Agut

Murray served six aces compared to Agut's four. However, he was guilty of committing five double faults as Agut clocked one. Agut had 77% and 76% wins on the first and second serve respectively. He also converted 6/14 break points with Murray tallying 2/2.