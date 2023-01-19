Sports

Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis in Australian Open's second-longest match

It was the second-longest match at the Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@AusOpen)

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Murray staged an incredible comeback to claim a 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 win after five hours and 45 minutes. This has become the second-longest match at the Australian Open (Open Era). Earlier, Murray saved a match point against Matteo Berrettini to secure a remarkable victory.

Stats of the match

Murray won a total of 196 points, while Kokkinakis claimed 102 winners in the match. The Australian fired as many as 37 aces in the match, with his opponent, Murray, settling with 10. Murray recorded a win percentage of 72 and 52 on his first and second serve, respectively. Meanwhile, the Australian smashed the match's fastest serve (207 KPH).

A record third-round appearance for Murray at Australian Open

Earlier, Murray had become the fifth man in the Open Era to complete 50 match-wins at the Australian Open. He now has a win-loss record of 51-14 in the year's first Grand Slam. Murray has advanced to the third round in Melbourne for the first time since 2017. Notably, he has reached the Australian Open finals five times (2010-11, 2013, 2015-16).

A special feat for Murray

As per Opta, Murray has become the first player in the Open Era to win 10 Grand Slam matches after losing the opening two sets. He has surpassed Todd Martin and Roger Federer on the list (nine each).

Second-longest Grand Slam match

The second-round match between Murray and Kokkinakis lasted five hours and 45 minutes. As stated, this is now the second-longest match at the Australian Open in the Open Era. The 2012 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remains the longest (5 hours and 53 minutes). Besides, this was also the longest career match of Murray.

11 comeback wins from two sets down

Murray has become the first man to secure 11 comeback wins from two sets down. He broke the record of Federer, Boris Becker, and Aaron Krickstein, each of whom recorded 10 wins in this regard.