Oval Test: Will rain play a part on Day 3? 

The fifth and final Test match between India and England at The Oval has been an exciting but rain-affected affair. The first two days were marred by rain interruptions, with only 64 overs bowled on Day 1. Despite the weather disruptions, both teams have put up a strong fight. India posted a total of 224/10 in the first innings. In response, England managed to score 247 runs before being bowled out.

Weather update Weather forecast for Saturday The weather on the first two days was a challenge for the batters due to heavy rain. However, Saturday (August 3) looks promising with a 0% chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover is expected to drop to just 6%, with temperatures hovering around 26°C. After losing overs on the first two days due to rain, more play is expected on this day thanks to clear skies.

Match progress Summary of Day 2 On Day 2, England took a 23-run lead over India. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj restricted the damage, taking four wickets each during England's first innings to bowl them out for 247. At stumps on Day 2, India were placed at 75/2 with a lead of 52 runs. The match is finely poised as both teams look to gain an upper hand in this thrilling contest.