India own two Test wins at The Oval: Key stats
What's the story
After four thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 5th Test at The Oval, London, starting July 31. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. The iconic Oval, also known as Kennington Oval, has played host to several riveting encounters. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won two Tests on this ground.
Record
India's Test record at The Oval
Between 1936 and 2023, India have played 15 Tests at The Oval, as per ESPNcricinfo. The visitors have won two and lost six matches here, with seven games ending in draws. Notably, India's wins at this venue came in 1971 and 2021, under Ajit Wadekar and Virat Kohli respectively. England and India played out five successive draws here between 1979 and 2007.
Information
2023 WTC final at The Oval
Notably, India have played 14 Tests against England at The Oval. The remaining one fixture came against Australia in 2023, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India lost the summit clash by 209 runs.
Wins
Historic wins on this ground
As mentioned, India won their first-ever Test at The Oval in 1971. The Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings stood out. India's next and only other win on this ground came in 2021. Defending 367, Kohli's India won by 157 runs. Notably, England were 100/0 at one stage.
Performers
Who are India's top performers?
With an average of 110.75, Rahul Dravid is India's highest run-scorer (443) at The Oval in Test history. He owns two tons. Among active players, KL Rahul owns 249 runs at 62.25 heree. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has the most Test wickets for India (15) at The Oval (BBI: 4/79 and BBM: 7/258). No other Indian has over 10 wickets in this regard.