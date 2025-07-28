India own two Test wins at The Oval: Key stats

After four thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 5th Test at The Oval , London, starting July 31. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. The iconic Oval, also known as Kennington Oval, has played host to several riveting encounters. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won two Tests on this ground.

Record India's Test record at The Oval Between 1936 and 2023, India have played 15 Tests at The Oval, as per ESPNcricinfo. The visitors have won two and lost six matches here, with seven games ending in draws. Notably, India's wins at this venue came in 1971 and 2021, under Ajit Wadekar and Virat Kohli respectively. England and India played out five successive draws here between 1979 and 2007.

Information 2023 WTC final at The Oval Notably, India have played 14 Tests against England at The Oval. The remaining one fixture came against Australia in 2023, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India lost the summit clash by 209 runs.

Wins Historic wins on this ground As mentioned, India won their first-ever Test at The Oval in 1971. The Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings stood out. India's next and only other win on this ground came in 2021. Defending 367, Kohli's India won by 157 runs. Notably, England were 100/0 at one stage.