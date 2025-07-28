A director and actor's egos clash in Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha'

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 42nd birthday by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Kaantha. The movie, set in 1950s Madras, features an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, it promises to be a visual treat with an impressive technical team.

Teaser insights 'Kaantha' teaser introduces us to an intense drama The Kaantha teaser offers a captivating glimpse into an intense drama. It begins with a film crew preparing to shoot a horror film, where Samuthirakani's character asks for the first shot. The scenes then shift to Salmaan's character, who seems to be getting ready for his role. The teaser hints at an intense past between Samuthirakani and Salmaan's characters that has kept them from speaking for a long time.

Technical brilliance Old student turns foe The Kaantha teaser is elevated by its visual scale, alternating between monochrome and color. Cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez has used a striking palette and meticulously crafted scenes to bring the period setting to life. The film's music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, while Lewllyn Anthony Gonsalvez handles editing. We understand that Salmaan's character was Samuthirakani's student once, and was heavily mistreated; now a star, he calls the shots as he comes to act in Samuthirakani's direction.