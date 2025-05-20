Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' cleared by CBFC with U/A rating
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, Ace, received a U/A 13+ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently.
The romantic crime comedy is scheduled to release in theaters on Friday. This is Sethupathi's 51st lead role in a film.
The film has a duration of 156.9 minutes, which is roughly two hours and 36 minutes.
Film synopsis
'Ace' plot and star-studded cast details
Ace narrates the story of Kannan, played by Sethupathi, who wishes for a new beginning in Malaysia but gets caught in a heist gone wrong.
The movie chronicles his life through crime and deception as he faces a series of tribulations.
The film also stars a star-studded cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Divya Pillai.
Production details
'Ace' production team and Sethupathi's upcoming projects
Written and directed by Arumuga Kumar, the film marks his second collaboration with Sethupathi after Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.
The music for Ace is by Justin Prabhakaran, with background scores by Sam CS. Cinematography is by Karan B Rawat and editing by Fenny Oliver.
Sethupathi's recent work includes Viduthalai Part 2, and he has upcoming projects like Train and Thalaivan Thalaivii.