What's the story

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, Ace, received a U/A 13+ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently.

The romantic crime comedy is scheduled to release in theaters on Friday. This is Sethupathi's 51st lead role in a film.

The film has a duration of 156.9 minutes, which is roughly two hours and 36 minutes.