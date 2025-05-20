What's the story

In a recent interaction with journalist Faye D'Souza, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose impactful films like Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad have earned him accolades, opened up about directing the ambitious Ra.One.

Despite its star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, the film failed to deliver, and Sinha said it was a "heartbreak."

"It didn't turn out the way all of us wanted to do. It was a heartbreak."

Further, he spoke about King Khan's nature.