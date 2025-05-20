Anubhav Sinha says SRK is a 'middle-class boy at heart'
What's the story
In a recent interaction with journalist Faye D'Souza, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose impactful films like Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad have earned him accolades, opened up about directing the ambitious Ra.One.
Despite its star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, the film failed to deliver, and Sinha said it was a "heartbreak."
"It didn't turn out the way all of us wanted to do. It was a heartbreak."
Further, he spoke about King Khan's nature.
Praise
'He's so middle-class it's not funny'
Sinha praised Khan's personality, noting how the megastar is super humble.
"It is so strange that he continues to be a middle-class boy at heart. He's so middle-class it's not funny," he said.
"The last time I met him, I told him that he's quite middle-class. And he agreed. He has all the money in the world! But what makes you happy? Does the Gucci make you happier or does the fact that your sister is happy makes you happier?"
Career
'I'd almost given up on myself as a director'
Sinha lauded SRK for taking care of his children and sister, too.
Separately, he admitted that the disheartening result of Ra. One almost made him give up on direction.
He said, "It was a heartbreak, which I carried in my heart, chest, and shoulders until 2018, when Mulk released. I'd almost given up on myself as a director. I'd decided I won't direct."
The veteran apparently wrote Mulk in only three days, and this helped him recover his lost confidence.