House help screamed for help: How Saif engaged with intruder
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering at Lilavati Hospital after a horrific burglary at his Bandra home. The actor suffered six stab wounds during a scuffle with the intruder and has been operated upon. He is now said to be stable.
In a new twist, Bandra Police have revealed that Eliyama Phillipes, aka Lima, their domestic help, was the first to spot the intruder around 2:00am.
Incident details
Police statement revealed sequence of events
The police statement elaborated on the sequence of events, saying, "The domestic help Eliyama Phillipes alias Lima, was the first one to spot the robber at around 2:00am. She screamed and alerted Khan's family members."
"Khan then woke up and had a scuffle with the robber, who attacked him with a sharp object, preliminary probe has revealed."
Lima also sustained an injury on her wrist.
The police are now questioning Lima to know more.
Ongoing probe
Earlier, reports claimed a house help had let intruder in
Previous reports suggested that one of Khan's house helps knew the attacker and possibly let him inside the house.
An Indian Express report quoted Mumbai Police as saying, "We suspect the help must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused."
To note, Lima's name was not mentioned here.
Health update
Meanwhile, doctors updated on Khan's health post-surgery
Meanwhile, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have given an update on Khan's condition after a series of complicated medical procedures. The actor underwent surgery to remove a knife stuck in his spine.
A doctor from the medical team revealed, "Surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged in the spine and stop the spinal fluid leaking."
"Two other injuries, one on the left hand and the other on the neck, were repaired with plastic surgery."
Public support
Bollywood fraternity and fans expressed support for Khan
Meanwhile, the Bollywood fraternity and Khan's fans have taken to social media to express their support, wishing him a speedy recovery.
His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the rest of the family have also thanked the public for their support and requested privacy during this challenging time.
As Khan continues to recover, more updates on his health and the ongoing investigation are awaited.