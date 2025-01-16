The police statement elaborated on the sequence of events, saying, "The domestic help Eliyama Phillipes alias Lima, was the first one to spot the robber at around 2:00am. She screamed and alerted Khan's family members."

"Khan then woke up and had a scuffle with the robber, who attacked him with a sharp object, preliminary probe has revealed."

Lima also sustained an injury on her wrist.

The police are now questioning Lima to know more.