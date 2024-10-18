Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Salman Khan has received a ₹5cr death threat from the notorious Bishnoi gang, leading to increased security around his Mumbai home.

This follows the recent arrest of a key gang member in Haryana, linked to a plot to assassinate Khan.

The ongoing feud between Khan and the gang, known for their extensive surveillance and recruitment efforts, reportedly stems from Khan's alleged involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan has received a death threat

'₹5cr or else...': Salman receives death threat from Bishnoi gang

By Tanvi Gupta 09:23 am Oct 18, 202409:23 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a new death threat from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding a sum of ₹5 crore to "end the enmity." The threat was sent through a WhatsApp message to Mumbai Traffic Police, warning that failure to pay would lead to consequences worse than those faced by former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Siddique was shot dead on October 12, allegedly by members of the same gang.

Threat details

'Don't take this lightly...': Threat message to Khan

The threat message read, "Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5cr. If the money is not given, his condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's." Following this threat, Mumbai Police have reportedly stepped up their efforts to trace the source of the message and increased security around Khan's Bandra residence.

Investigation progress

Arrest in Haryana linked to assassination plot against Khan

In a related development, the Navi Mumbai Police recently arrested Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, a key member of the Bishnoi gang. Singh was apprehended in Panipat, Haryana, and is suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate Khan. He is believed to have assigned the task to other gang members and was reportedly coordinating with his handler Dogar, based in Pakistan.

Plot details

Bishnoi gang's extensive surveillance and recruitment efforts

The police investigation has also revealed that the Bishnoi gang had deployed 60-70 operatives to track Khan's movements. The operatives conducted surveillance at various locations including Khan's Bandra residence, his Panvel farmhouse, and his shooting locations. The gang also reportedly attempted to recruit minors as sharpshooters for their operation. The chargesheet elaborated that the weapons, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M-16s, and a Turkish-made Zigana pistol were to be used by underage recruits.

Ongoing feud

Khan's history of threats and feud with Bishnoi

This isn't the first time the Bishnoi gang has targeted Khan. In 2022, a letter threatening the actor was discovered near his house, and in March 2023, he received an email purportedly from gang members. The feud between Khan and the incarcerated gangster Bishnoi reportedly stems from the actor's alleged involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which deeply offends the Bishnoi community that reveres this animal.