In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bishnoi Gang, with a bounty of ₹25L, allegedly plotted an attack on Salman Khan, similar to the one that killed Punjabi singer Moose Wala.

The gang, led by Bishnoi who is currently in prison, planned to use weapons from Pakistan and hired underage boys to execute the plan.

Following threats, Khan's security was heightened and he was authorized to carry a personal firearm for protection. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Plot to assassinate Salman Khan uncovered in chargesheet

₹25L bounty: Bishnoi Gang plotted Sidhu Moosewala-style attack on Salman

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Jul 02, 202410:44 am

What's the story Mumbai Police recently filed a chargesheet against five members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arrested in connection with the Salman Khan house firing case. The document reveals chilling details—an assassination plot against Khan, involving a Sidhu Moose Wala-type attack. A contract worth ₹25 lakh was issued to kill Khan, and the gang was planning to procure sophisticated weapons from Pakistan for the task, reportedly.

Weapon details

Assassination plot involved sophisticated weapons from Pakistan: Report

The accused were reportedly planning to acquire sophisticated weapons from Pakistan, including AK 47, AK 92, and M-16 rifles, as well as a Turkish-made Zigana pistol. These are the same type of weapons used in the murder of Punjabi singer Moose Wala on May 29, 2022. The police have filed a case against 17 individuals, including Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi—who claimed responsibility for the firing. Bishnoi is currently incarcerated at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison.

Execution plan

Bishnoi gang's contract and execution plan unveiled

Per reports, the plot was hatched between August 2023 and April 2024, with the accused hiring boys under 18 years of age to assist in executing their plan. The shooters were awaiting orders from Canada-based Indian gangsters Goldy Brar and Anmol to use the imported weapons from Pakistan for the assassination. Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner (Panvel), stated that the senior inspector of Panvel police station received information in September-October 2023 regarding a plot to attack Khan.

Incident recap

Surveillance footage revealed details of the shooting incident

To recall, on April 14, two men on a motorcycle fired four gunshots outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Surveillance footage captured the suspects wearing caps and carrying backpacks before they fled the scene. The chargesheet states that around 60 to 70 individuals were involved in tracking Khan's movements, including monitoring his Mumbai house, his Panvel farmhouse, and his activities at Film City in Goregaon.

Security measures

Khan's security level elevated following threats

Following threats from gangsters Bishnoi and Brar, Khan's security level was raised to Y-Plus in November 2022. The actor was also authorized to carry a personal firearm for his protection. Additionally, he acquired a new armored vehicle to enhance his safety measures. For those unaware, the gang is after Khan, who is accused of shooting a blackbuck—a species revered by the Bishnoi community.