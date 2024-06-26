Tom Hanks and Robin Wright de-aged for upcoming film 'Here'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Jun 26, 202411:19 am

What's the story Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are set to appear decades younger in the upcoming film Here—thanks to digital de-aging technology. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the movie is a reunion for the trio who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Oscar-award-winning Forrest Gump. The film, based on Richard McGuire's 2014 graphic novel of the same name, unfolds across a century within a single location.

Director's vision

Camera remains fixed in a single position for 104-minutes

Recently, Zemeckis shared his unique approach to filming Here with Vanity Fair, stating, "The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does. It's actually never been done before." Per reports, for the entire 104-minute runtime of Here, the camera remains fixed in a single position inside a home, offering a unique storytelling experience. This static viewpoint reveals the lives of those who have called the house their home, with Hanks and Wright playing the central couple.

Statement

'It was a risky venture...'

Despite acknowledging the risk involved in this venture, the director expressed excitement about the project. "There are similar scenes in very early silent movies before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture," he mentioned. "It's exciting," he further stated, adding, "What passes by this view of the universe? I think it's an interesting way to do a meditation on mortality. It taps into the universal theme that everything passes."

Cast details

'Here' features a star-studded cast across decades

In Here, Hanks plays Richard, a baby boomer, while Wright plays Margaret, his late teenage girlfriend and eventual wife. The film also features other characters from different decades, including Richard's parents played by Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly. Michelle Dockery and Gwilym Lee portray a couple from the early 20th century, while David Fynn and Ophelia Lovibond play an inventor and pin-up model from the 1920s.

Technology use

Zemeckis confident in de-aging technology for 'Here'

Despite previous skepticism about de-aging effects in films, Zemeckis remains confident about their use in Here. He explained, "It only works because the performances are so good." "Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, 'Okay, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher...That kind of thing." Here will hit theaters on November 15.

