'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant's wicked game unveiled in A24's film

What's the story A24 has released the first trailer for its upcoming psychological horror film Heretic, featuring Hugh Grant in a spine-chilling role. The film sees Grant's character playing mind games with two young Mormon missionaries, portrayed by Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher. The suspenseful trailer includes a scene where Grant tells the missionaries, "I won't keep you if you wish to leave, but I want you to choose which door to go through," before marking two doors with "Belief" and "Disbelief."

Trailer: Missionaries face sinister games in 'Heretic'

In the trailer, the missionaries find their faith tested when they knock on the wrong door and encounter the sinister Mr. Reed (Grant), who ensnares them in a deadly cat-and-mouse game. While the footage avoids gore, the tension builds as a miniature labyrinth morphs into a life-sized maze, causing one missionary to get lost. The trailer's chilling atmosphere teases the horrors and psychological thrills that lie ahead.

'Heretic' marks Grant's return to the horror genre

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods—the duo behind the acclaimed script for John Krasinski's 2018 horror film A Quiet Place. They reunited to co-write and direct the 2019 horror film Haunt and also collaborated on the screenplay for the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman. Meanwhile, this film marks Grant's first lead role in a horror film since his late 20s when he starred in Ken Russell's 1988 pagan barnburner The Lair of the White Worm.

Grant's recent villainous roles and co-stars' credentials

Grant has recently been seen in villainous roles in films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Gentlemen, and Paddington 2. His co-stars in Heretic, East and Thatcher, also have notable roles under their belts. East is known for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans while Thatcher gained recognition from Showtime's hit series, Yellowjackets.

'Heretic' filmed amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Heretic was filmed in Vancouver last fall during the historic SAG-AFTRA strike under a guild-approved interim agreement. The cast also includes Elle McKinnon, River Codack, Carolyn Adair, Stephanie Lavigne, and Elle Young. The production team comprises Katie Aquino, Scott Beck, Liliane Bedford, Julia Glausi, Kai Raka, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 15.