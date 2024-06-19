In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajkummar Rao, known for his mentorship to Rawat, played a cameo in the upcoming film 'Pushtaini', set to release on June 21.

Rao's guidance led Rawat to the prestigious Film and Television Institute India (FTII), and their bond continued into their professional lives.

Rao's guidance led Rawat to the prestigious Film and Television Institute India (FTII), and their bond continued into their professional lives.

Interestingly, Rao's compensation for his role in 'Pushtaini' was unconventional - he asked for 'two or three hugs' instead of monetary payment.

Director Vinod Rawat talks about his friendship with actor Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao did 'Pushtaini' cameo for 'two or three hugs'

By Isha Sharma 01:02 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with Zoom, Vinod Rawat, director of the upcoming slice-of-life independent drama Pushtaini, revealed his long-standing friendship with actor Rajkummar Rao. The two first met while performing theatre in India's capital and quickly became best friends. Rawat shared that Rao was instrumental in his journey to join the Film and Television Institute India (FTII), as he introduced him to the institute's acting style and film culture. Now, Rao has made a special appearance in Pushtaini.

'Pushtaini': A testament to Rao and Rawat's friendship

The film Pushtaini is set to hit the theatres on June 21. The narrative begins with a sequence featuring both Rawat and Rao, setting the stage for the unfolding story. Rawat recalled their journey, saying, "What is interesting is that every time, whatever he was doing, he would come and talk to me." "When I realized that I had finished my script. I wondered who should I go to first for creative inputs? And I just went to Rajkummar Rao."

Rao's influence on Rawat's journey to FTII

Rao played a pivotal role in guiding Rawat toward the esteemed Film and Television Institute India (FTII). "He told me about FTII, the kind of acting, the style, the film. Then he actually got my form and got me into it. It was he who helped me in every step from my initial days to getting into it."

Rao's unconventional payment for role in 'Pushtaini'

Rawat and Rao's bond extended into their professional lives, with the duo often practicing voice exercises, teamwork, and acting together in Mumbai. Once Rao read the script, he wanted to essay a character. "I must confess that I cried a little later. I told him, 'Raju, please don't do it. It is not for you." "And [Rao] just said, "I have to do it....I don't want money, just give me two or three hugs and we'll sort it out.'