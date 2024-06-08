Next Article

Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson to headline detective-comedy 'Three Bags Full'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:03 am Jun 08, 202411:03 am

What's the story Amazon MGM Studios is gearing up to release a new live-action comedy, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Hollywood heavyweights Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson. Other notable actors include Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon. The movie is an adaptation of Leonie Swann's international bestseller of the same name.

Movie plot

Storyline: Sheep turn detectives in 'Three Bags Full'

Three Bags Full follows the intriguing story of a shepherd named George Hardy (Jackman) who indulges in reading murder mysteries to his sheep, unaware that they not only comprehend but vigorously debate the culprits afterward. When George dies under mysterious circumstances, his flock of sheep decides to solve the mystery. The local cop Tim Derry (Braun), despite being inexperienced in solving serious crimes, also gets involved. Determined to crack the case themselves—the sheep venture beyond their pasture, confronting human complexities.

Production info

Production details and release date

The screenplay for Three Bags Full was crafted by Craig Mazin, renowned for his work on Chornobyl and The Last of Us. The film marks the live-action feature debut of director Kyle Balda, famous for Minions: The Rise of Gru. Producers include Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner from Working Title. Executive producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood, and Tim Wellspring. Amazon MGM Studios has locked a worldwide theatrical release for February 20, 2026.

About the book

'Three Bags Full' novel dominated German bestseller lists

Swann's debut novel, Three Bags Full, originally titled Glennkill, debuted in Germany in 2005. The book swiftly rose to prominence, dominating the German bestseller lists for months. Swann's success was further solidified with the award of the esteemed Glauser Prize for crime fiction in the debut category, along with a PETA Award. With a total of seven published books, Swann continues to craft captivating murder mysteries.