Next Article

Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins A24's 'Eternity'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins A24's romantic comedy 'Eternity'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:19 pm May 29, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been officially cast in A24's upcoming romantic comedy, Eternity, as reported by Variety. The film, helmed by David Freyne, will also star Miles Teller of Top Gun: Maverick fame, Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), and Callum Turner from Masters of the Air. This marks the first time Randolph is collaborating with A24.

Plot details

'Eternity': A romantic comedy about choosing lifelong partners

While the specific plot details of Eternity remain under wraps, the film is described as a romantic comedy centered on characters deciding who they want to spend eternity with. The screenplay for Eternity was penned by Patrick Cunnane, known for his work on the TV thriller Designated Survivor. Interestingly, Cunnane's script for this film made it to the 2022 Black List.

Information

Know what the Black List is

Published annually, the Black List is a compilation of the best-unproduced scripts that circulate through Hollywood in the given year. Scripts get voted on by a jury of over 300 top film executives. In 2022, as many as 74 feature film screenplays by 80 writers made it to the list, including Eternity.

Production details

A24's 'Eternity' set for summer production start

A24 is financing Eternity in collaboration with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White under their production company, Star Thrower Entertainment. Both Olsen and Teller will also serve as executive producers on the project. The production of Eternity is slated to begin this summer, marking a significant milestone in the film's development process.

Career highlights

Randolph's notable career and upcoming projects

Randolph first gained recognition for her Tony Award-nominated performance in 2012's Broadway production of Ghost: The Musical. She has since delivered acclaimed performances in films like Dolemite Is My Name and The Lost City. Her role as a grieving cafeteria manager in The Holdovers earned her an Oscar for best supporting actor. Currently, she is being considered for an Emmy nomination for her role on Hulu's series Only Murders in the Building. Her future projects include Lionsgate's Shadow Force.