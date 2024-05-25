Next Article

Lily Gladstone opens up on not winning the Oscar

'Nobody was upset': Lily Gladstone on her Oscar defeat

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm May 25, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Lily Gladstone, the acclaimed actor from the Hollywood film Killers of the Flower Moon, was the frontrunner to clinch the Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards. However, it was Emma Stone who won the award for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Gladstone revealed that she was not upset about the outcome and believed that her film had served its purpose.

Award anticipation

Gladstone shared an anecdote about Oscar night expectations

Gladstone disclosed that leaders of the Blackfeet Nation (an Indian reservation in the US), where she recently returned after her awards season, had anticipated her victory. She recounted an incident about event organizers preparing cardboard cut-outs of gold-man statues resembling Oscars for children. "They asked if that was okay, or if it was gonna hurt my feelings. I said: 'No, absolutely not,'" she shared with Empire magazine.

Impact over awards

The victory was eventually 'irrelevant'

Gladstone stressed that the competitive nature of award campaigns should not overshadow the significance of art. "Clearly this film, in this moment, had meaning. It did its job." She also clarified that there were no hard feelings about her Oscar loss and added, "But yeah, nobody was upset that it didn't happen." "It's irrelevant whether or not I walked home with that statue in hand."

'KOTFW'

Know more about 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The film is based on The New Yorker journalist David Grann's non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which was published in 2017. The book chronicles the series of cold-blooded killings of extremely affluent members of the Osages (an American Indian tribe) in the 1920s since the Osages had control over multiple profitable oil deposits. It was directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Future endeavors

Her upcoming projects and previous accolades

Despite her Oscar miss, Gladstone has several new acting projects in the pipeline. These include her indie film Fancy Dance, now streaming on Apple TV+ and leading roles in The Memory Police, an adaptation of Yoko Ogawa's namesake 1994 sci-fi novel, and a remake of Ang Lee's 1993 romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet. She won best actor prizes at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance as Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon.