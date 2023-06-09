Entertainment

OTT: Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' is streaming now

'The Crowded Room' is streaming now

The Crowded Room has been in the buzz for quite some time and it is finally streaming on the OTT platform Apple TV Plus. The Tom Holland-headlined series is a gripping thriller and is touted to be one of the best performances of his career so far. Currently, the first three episodes are streaming on the OTT platform.

Cast and other details

The limited series will have 10 episodes, among which three are premiering right now and the rest will premiere as one episode per week on Fridays. The cast includes Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum in pivotal roles. The project has been created by Akiva Goldsman. It is bankrolled by Apple Studios. Holland is set to ﻿take a break from acting post this series.

