OTT weekend watchlist: 'Bhediya,' 'Merpeople,' among other titles to binge-watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023

Get ready for an exhilarating week of entertainment as the last week of May brings a plethora of web series and movies across various genres. From the highly-anticipated fantasy-adventure film Bhediya to the light-hearted comedy series American Born Chinese, there's something for everyone in the OTT store. Explore the exciting lineup of releases on OTT and add these captivating titles to your watch list.

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

Premiered on Tuesday on ZEE5, Apoorv Singh Karki's directorial Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true events. Featuring powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer PC Solanki, the compelling and gripping tale is set against the backdrop of a legal battle in which Solanki finds himself pitted against an influential self-styled godman accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

'Bhediya,' 'Merpeople'

After much anticipation, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon-led Bhediya, released in November 2022, had its digital premiere on JioCinema this Friday. Meanwhile, if you're someone looking for distinctive content, look no further than Merpeople, streaming on Netflix. This fantastic docu-series explores the lives of underwater performers who aspire to become mermaids, offering a surreal glimpse into their extraordinary world.

'The Kardashians' Season 3, 'American Born Chinese' Season 1

Packed with glamor and drama, the iconic reality TV series, The Kardashians—featuring Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie—returned with its highly-anticipated third installment on Thursday, streaming on Hulu and Disney+. For those seeking a change from reality drama, the comedy-drama series American Born Chinese is for you! This captivating show boasts a talented cast, including Academy Award-winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

'Alice, Darling'

Anna Kendrick's psychological thriller, Alice, Darling premiered on Lionsgate Play in India on Friday. Kendrick takes on the titular role, supported by Charlie Carrick. The film follows Alice's journey through an abusive relationship, where she must confront the true nature of her boyfriend. When her best friends organize an intervention, Alice is confronted with the harsh reality she had been trying to escape.

'Platonic,' 'Rajneeti'

Apple TV's new offering Platonic, featuring Seth Rogen is yet another binge-worthy option—released on Wednesday. In addition, this week brings an interesting Bengali political drama, Rajneeti, set to premiere on Friday on Hoichoi. Directed by Sourav Chakraborty, the series features an ensemble cast including Kaushik Ganguly and Ditipriya Roy. The show promises to transport viewers to a world of politics, crime, deceit, and betrayal.