Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' to stream free on OTT; release date out

'Vikram Vedha' to stream free on OTT; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 12:36 pm 1 min read

'Vikram Vedha' OTT details are finally out

Bollywood is known for remakes and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha enjoyed a huge buzz. Even though it tanked at the box office, fans were waiting for its OTT release. Now, finally, it is here! The film will have its digital premiere on JioCinema on Friday (May 12) for free. For several months, the film's digital release was in ambiguity.

Cast and other details

The film is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name. The project was helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar. Roshan is pitted against the adept Saif Ali Khan in it. The cast includes Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Satyadeep Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi, among others. Roshan's performance was praised by critics and the film is all about extravagant action and impeccable music.

Twitter Post