OTT: Zoya Akhtar's 'Dahaad' starring Sonakshi Sinha first-look out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 01:49 pm 1 min read

'Dahaad' will be premiering in May

Sonakshi Sinha is one of those actors who created a huge buzz during her debut and was a promising actor, especially after Lootera. Eventually, she got lost in full-blown masala commercial films. Now the actor is rebooting and selecting better scripts. Sinha's upcoming project Dahaad's first look poster is out and it will mark her web series debut.

Premiere details, cast, and crew of the series

Dahaad will premiere on May 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The show will be a cop thriller and is created by the adept Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It is being directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The cast includes Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The series is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

