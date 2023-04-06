Entertainment

Netflix's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' creates this record; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 04:28 pm 1 min read

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' has created this record

Since the advent of OTT, there has been a new source for content and viewers have enjoyed high volumes of brilliant work. Recently, Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was released and now the film has reached a new milestone. It has become the most-watched Indian film on the platform in the first two weeks of its launch. The makers shared the news on Twitter.

More about the film

The film has clocked 29M views in two weeks. It has surpassed the magnum opus RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The heist thriller is helmed by Ajay Singh and is headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal. The cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, and Barun Chanda, among others. The project is bankrolled by Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films banner.

