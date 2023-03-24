Entertainment

OTT: Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 04:31 pm 1 min read

'Jubilee' trailer is out

Jubilee is one of the most anticipated series and finally the trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial is out. The series has 10 episodes and boasts a stellar cast. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. The trailer looks amazing and promises a gripping period drama set during the golden era of Indian films.

Cast and crew of the series

The cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor, among others. The first five episodes will release on April 7, whereas the other five episodes will release on April 14. It is bankrolled by Andolan Films, Phantom Studios, and Reliance Entertainment. Soumik Sen is the co-creator of the series. Considering Motwane, fans are eagerly waiting for this upcoming web series.

