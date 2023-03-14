Entertainment

OTT: Sara Ali Khan's 'Gaslight' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 04:28 pm 1 min read

'Gaslight' trailer is out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors of her generation and the actor is proving her mettle with every film. The trailer of her upcoming film Gaslight is out and it feels like a gripping murder mystery tale. Khan is seen in a new avatar and is cast opposite the adept Vikrant Massey. The film releases on OTT on March 31.

Khan's first venture into the thriller genre

The direct to digital film will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar and the cast includes Chitrangada Singh, Rahul Dev, and Akshay Oberoi. The story revolves around a differently-abled girl seeking answers after her father's murder. This also marks Khan's first attempt at the thriller genre. The project is helmed by Pavan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner.

