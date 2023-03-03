Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: 5 unmissable titles to watch

OTT weekend watchlist: 5 unmissable titles to watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 03, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

Check out the list of projects that are releasing on various OTT platforms this week

With the weekend fast approaching, get ready to watch some exciting content on various streaming platforms. From family dramas to fantasy series and even a comedy special, a lot is releasing this week. To satisfy your hunger for binge-watching good content over the weekend, we have curated a list of shows that you must add to your watchlist; check out.

'Gulmohar'

A family drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, and Amol Palekar, Gulmohar will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, it's a story about three generations of a family that have grown apart from one another. Tagore will play Kusum Batra while Bajpayee will be seen as her son Arun.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3

The third season of The Mandalorian has already been released. The series, which was released on Wednesday, is up for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a series about Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who protects a young creature called "The Child" who grows to become Baby Yoda of the Star Wars franchise. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and others.

'TAJ - Divided by Blood'

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mradul, and Aashim Gulati, among others, TAJ- Divided by Blood is said to be inspired by true events. It revolves around Mughal Emperor Akbar and the bloody battle between his sons for the throne. One can watch the title on the streaming platform ZEE5. It will be released on Friday, March 3.

'Sex/Life Season 2'

The second season of Sex/Life, starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos in the lead roles, was up for release on Thursday. Sex/Life is a love triangle shown between a woman, her husband, and her former partner. It takes a new look at infidelity and the desires of a woman. The series can be streamed on OTT giant Netflix.

'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

Comedian Chris Rock is back with his comedy special show for Netflix. Titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the show is his second comedy special for the OTT giant. His first show debuted in February 2018 and was titled Chris Rock: Tamborine. The new and highly anticipated show of Rock will be available for streaming on Netflix from Saturday onwards.